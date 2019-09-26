Police bust railroad gate crashers

Herald/DAVID MORRIS - Traffic halts as a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway engine crosses in 2009 during a sting where Killeen police officers watched railroad crossings from 10th Street to Fort Hood Street.

The Killeen Police Department gave 50 citations in a two hour period at the intersection of State Highway 195 and the railroad tracks in Killeen this week, according to a release from the police department.

The department was assisting the BNSF in enforcing Texas Transportation Code Laws.

