A Killeen man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he is the man who was involved in a shooting and crash on Thursday afternoon.
Mario Alberto Martin, 29, was being held in the Bell County Jail as of Saturday afternoon on $600,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
He was arraigned on Friday, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Saturday.
Martin is being charged with two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and one third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, “Killeen police were involved in a pursuit near Cantabrian Road after the driver of a black SUV refused to stop,” Miramontez said, previously. “The driver led officers on Elms Road when the driver entered the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road and collided into (another) black SUV.”
She said the suspect rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser, and the officer opened fire.
Martin was airlifted with a gunshot wound to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in fair condition, she said.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Texas Rangers.
