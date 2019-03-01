Killeen police are looking for multiple people who assaulted a person in the early morning hours of Thursday, an official said on Friday.
“At approximately 1:17 a.m. officers were dispatched to a hotel located in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway in reference to a disturbance with weapons and injuries,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “Officers were told that the victim was assault by multiple unknown people (who) fled the area in a black four-door car.”
No arrests have been made in the case.
