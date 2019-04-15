The Killeen Police Department is investigating an alleged assault on two boys last Thursday, a police official said on Monday.
“At this time I can confirm that KPD officers were informed that two juvenile boys were walking near Bellaire Elementary School when approached by a black vehicle,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “Two occupants of the vehicle stepped out of the vehicle and assaulted the two juvenile boys.”
She said police were dispatched on April 11 around 4:30 p.m.
Bellaire Elementary is in the 100 block of West Jasper Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.