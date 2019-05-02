Police are investigating after a minor was nearly kidnapped on Tuesday night, Killeen police said on Thursday.
“At approximately 7:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cloud Street in reference to a suspicious circumstance,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. “Through the officers’ investigation, it was found that an attempted kidnapping of a minor had occurred.”
Miramontez said she could not provide more information because the victim was a juvenile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.