CRIME graphic

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that resulted in a fatality Friday just before midnight, according to a news release issued by the police department.

According to the release, the victim, Christopher Rivers Jr., 27, was walking in the vicinity of Twin Creek Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive in northeast Killeen around 11:56 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a "green Chevy or GMC style pickup truck" that was traveling north on Twin Creek Drive. The suspect vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the report. Rivers was immediately transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.