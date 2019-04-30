The Killeen Police Department is investigating two shots fired calls that took place on Monday, one of them near Killeen High School.
“At approximately 7:38 a.m., officers received a 911 call in reference to a shots fired disturbance in the 3400 block of Atkinson Avenue,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Monday.
Atkinson Avenue is just north of Killeen High School.
Almost 12 hours later, at 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance.
Miramontez said no injuries were reported during either incident and the investigation is ongoing.
