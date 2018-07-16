Killeen Police Department detectives are trying to figure out why two Killeen men went missing earlier this month.
Terrell Taylor, 19, was last seen on July 1. The Bastrop Police Department also is involved in this investigation, according to media reports.
Hasson Lindsey Jr., 21, went missing nine days later, last seen on July 10 in Killeen. Lindsey is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and around 180 pounds, according to the Killeen Police Department on its Facebook page. “(His) family believes he may be in danger.”
KPD is asking anyone with information on the current or last known whereabouts of Taylor or Lindsey to contact the department at 254-501-8830.
“Any information is useful information,” according to the Killeen Police Department.
