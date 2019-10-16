The Killeen Police Department has a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the subject of manhunt after a shooting last week, according to department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez on Wednesday.

KPD officers are still searching for Nathan Erick Nance, 43, after multiple reports of a man firing a handgun sent police to Bridgewater Retreat Apartments in the 600 block of West Hallmark on Thursday morning.

