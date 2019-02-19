A crash that slowed traffic in Killeen Monday started with an alleged theft from a nearby store, according to police.
Prior to the accident, a person accused of being shoplifter fled a store and was chased by an employee, who was attempting to identify the suspected shoplifter, Killeen police Commander Jeff Donahue said Tuesday.
Store management said Wednesday that the woman was not an employee, but was a relative of a store employee.
The two parties got into a crash near the 3600 block of E Central Texas Expressway in front of Freedom Jeep Chrysler.
The woman was arrested and charged with reckless driving, and the shoplifting is still under investigation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.