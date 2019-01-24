The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday night issued photos of person they say is wanted in a local robbery case.
Around 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to a report of an aggravated robbery at the Family Dollar at 2307 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to post KPD made on its Facebook page Wednesday night.
“The suspect entered the store and displayed a weapon and demanded money from the employee. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money on foot. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front and back, blue jeans and black shoes,” according to the post, which had photos of the suspect.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
