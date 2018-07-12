Two people led Killeen police officers on a short chase near Stan Schlueter Loop on Wednesday night around 10:25 p.m., an official said on Thursday.
“Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black SUV for a traffic violation near the intersection of Bunny Trail and Stan Schlueter Loop,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
The driver turned slowly into a parking lot, but then accelerated and left the parking lot heading southbound on Bunny Trail, she said.
“The suspect driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase toward Highway 195 and came to a stop in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Street,” Miramontez said. “Officers detained the driver and passenger without incident and transported them to the Killeen City Jail” at Killeen Police Department headquarters.
The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.