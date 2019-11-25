The Killeen Police Department is offering vacation checks for residents who may be planning to travel out of town for the holidays, according to a post made on Facebook on Saturday.
Killeen police officers are offering to perform checks of houses for people worried about the safety of their homes while they are gone. To sign up for a vacation check, call 254-501-8800 or visit Killeen Police Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd.
