In an effort to increase transparency, the Killeen Police Department plans to fully equip its officers with body-worn cameras paid with funds from state and federal grants.
The department is seeking a $280,334 contract for 190 body-worn cameras from Houston-based Coban Technologies, a move police officials said would provide more accountability in officer interactions with the public.
The contract would be paid for with funds from three federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants and a state grant from the Office of the Governor-Criminal Justice Division going up for Killeen City Council approval Tuesday.
According to police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, the city will use its state seizure account for a 20 percent local match — or $36,300 — for the state grant.
In total, the contract would include the 190 cameras, 60 service vehicle syncing docks, a 120 terabyte server and three-to five-year warranty and maintenance agreements.
“The cameras have an anticipated service life of three years,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said. “At that time, the department will evaluate the system and funding options to perpetuate the program.”
The new system is not the department’s first foray into body cameras.
According to Miramontez, the department previously attempted two camera programs: One equipped downtown officers with “low-cost, off-the-shelf” cameras and the second equipped all patrol officers with cameras to document family violence calls.
“The cameras were not law-enforcement grade and did not last long before they began failing,” Miramontez said. “The program was short-lived.”
Miramontez said the purpose of the system was to capture “official encounters” between offices and the public and not casual interaction.
“They will not be used to record casual, non-evidentiary conversations with citizens, places where there is an expectation of privacy such as a bathroom or locker room, or anytime officers are discussing tactics or strategy,” Miramontez said.
In addition to the new body cameras, the system will add to to the department’s vehicle video systems, with “syncing” capability between the new cameras and Coban vehicle systems with which all marked patrol units are equipped.
“For the foreseeable future, new marked vehicles will be equipped with COBAN units,” Miramontez said.
The council will consider approving acceptance of the state grant at a regular meeting Tuesday.
