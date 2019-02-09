Killeen police said on Saturday that a kidnapping in the city on Thursday presents no threat to the public, however, police offered few details on what happened.
Both Killeen and Harker Heights police are investigating separate and unrelated kidnapping reports, with Killeen police responding on Thursday around 12:20 a.m. to the 500 block of Church Avenue and Heights police responding on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. to the 900 blocks of Knight’s Way.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division have reached out to the Harker Heights Police Department and (we) are confident that these two incidents are unrelated,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Saturday. “We are investigating the incident that occurred in our city and at this point (we) do not feel that there is any threat to the general public.”
She said the age of the alleged victim prevented the release of further details.
Heights police on Friday said they were investigating a kidnapping incident in their city and working with parents and a victim.
