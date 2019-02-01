The Killeen Police Department is reporting a substantial decrease in crime across the board in both violent and nonviolent crimes in 2018 when compared to 2017, according to KPD in a news release on Friday.
Violent crime, including murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, decreased by 49 percent while nonviolent crime, including burglary, larceny, and vehicle thefts, decreased 18 percent.
Data is preliminary until verified by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Overall, the crime rate was about 25 percent lower, police said.
“The community’s commitment and effort to combat crime has been on the right path and continues to be,” said KPD Chief Charles Kimble, in the news release. “We are also excited to report that 2018 had the lowest crime rate for the City of Killeen for at least three decades.”
Of note, the numbers of murders was cut by more than half — from 18 in 2017 to 7 in 2018, a decrease of 61 percent. Robberies and aggravated assaults in 2018 were also well below the 2017 rates, both categories seeing drops of more than 50 percent.
Kimble expressed his thanks for the team effort among Killeen police officers, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Waco, the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal partners such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals.
The department completed its crime data report in January.
