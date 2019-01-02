Killeen police said a verbal altercation preceded the death of a man Dec. 20 in the 4500 block of Westcliff Drive, according to a news release.
Police were dispatched to Westcliff Drive in reference to a 911 call about a burglary in progress. Officers were told two males, the homeowner and an intruder, were involved in a verbal alteration that became physical, according to the release. During the altercation, the intruder was shot, police said.
Yorrick Trent Toms, 24, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown at 9:44 p.m., police said.
“This case continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available,” said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Police did not identify the other person involved in what they described as an altercation.
Police provided the last name “Toms” for the victim, whereas the three parents referred to him as “Michaels-Toms.”
Rhonda Toms, who is Yorrick Toms’ stepmother, together with Charles Toms and Renee Michaels — Michaels-Toms’ biological parents, met with the Herald last week.
They said their son’s kindness and willingness to see the best in people might have led him to get involved with people he shouldn’t have, and ultimately, to his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.