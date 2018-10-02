Members of the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division were joined on Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division and the U.S. Marshals for a warrant roundup.
Sixteen wanted fugitives were apprehended as the result of the location measures of multiple teams from each agency.
The suspects were arrested on a variety of outstanding warrants.
- Alvin Blackman was arrested on a warrant for assault with bodily injury to a family member.
- Tammy Fayson was arrested on a warrant for harassment by obscene communication.
- Stephon Guevara was arrested on a warrant for terroristic threat to a family member and failure to identify a fugitive.
- Chevone Haynes was arrested on a probation violation for theft.
- Shonda Smith was arrested on a warrant for assault with bodily injury to a family member.
- Christopher Tamez was arrested on two Killeen Municipal Court Warrants (theft of property and unregistered motor vehicle) and 2 Bell County Sheriff’s Department NISI Warrants for possession of marijuana.
- Brandon Weir was arrested on a motion to revoke for felony theft.
- Owen Free was arrested on a warrant for murder.
- Mark Phillip Shock Jr. was arrested on a warrant for possession of child pornography.
- Stormy Brewer was arrested on a parole violation for a charge of assault.
- Colton White was arrested on a parole violation for a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle.
- Kelli Neil was arrested for a parole violation for a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell.
