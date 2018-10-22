Crime is a hot topic of conversation among Killeen residents, even as the violent crime rate is on a downward trend, according to statistics compiled by the department’s recently hired crime analyst.
On Thursday night from 6-8 p.m., Killeen police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, Tammy Moseley, KPD crime prevention coordinator and other department officials will be talking to the public about crime in the city at the neighborhood meeting hosted by District 2 Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King.
Officials plan to give updated information on crime rate statistics.
The meeting will be held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr St., in Killeen.
Nearly every seat was filled at Nash-King’s last forum, back in August. She said then that three more meetings had been scheduled.
All Killeen residents are welcome to attend the meetings.
The community meetings are a chance to build dialogue between the public and the police, to exchange information and to learn about how to get involved with KPD crime prevention programs. During her presentations, Moseley discusses KPD programs like security surveys, the KPD police academy and the neighborhood watch program.
Kimble said he encourages people to stay in touch with the department.
“We solve problems one piece at a time,” and residents might just hold the missing pieces, he said in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.