The Killeen Police Department will be releasing the findings of the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs Diagnostic Center next week, according to KPD in a news release.
“A safer Killeen is a goal we all share as a community, and it is believed that the in-depth analysis and fresh perspectives being presented by the Office of Justice Programs can provide a blueprint of effective strategies that will allow us to focus our resources and meet that objective,” said Charles “Chuck” Kimble in a news release.
A presentation on Monday will include the center’s findings, models for violence reduction and recommendations for improvement.
The partnership began last year with the goal of “assessing the scope of violent crime, reviewing existing response strategies and understanding community perspectives on crime and community engagement,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, in a news release. The goal was to help the department implement “proactive strategies to reduce crime, use resources more efficiently and build positive relationships with the community.”
A copy of the report will be available on the KPD website after 2 p.m. on Monday at www.killeenpd.com.
For more information about OJP, visit www.ojpdiagnosticcenter.org.
