Killeen police and the U.S. Marshals Service are looking for a man accused of a parole violation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Carnelle Green, 29, is a black male, 5 feet, 11 inches, tall and around 195 pounds. He has a longhorn tattoo under his right eye and another tattoo on his neck with the letters “NWA.”
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.