The victim of a Monday shooting at a busy intersection has been released from the hospital, an official said.
“The victim has been released from the hospital,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Wednesday. “The shooting incident is under investigation and interviews are still pending.”
When the Herald asked, police declined to say if they are looking for a suspect.
A man was shot at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road around 11:30 p.m.
When police arrived, a male victim was found next to a black SUV in the roadway before being rushed to the hospital.
