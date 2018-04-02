Violent crime incidents in Killeen were down 36 percent from December to February in comparison to the same period in 2016-17, according to statistics from the Killeen Police Department.
As part of a PowerPoint briefing that will be presented to the Killeen City Council today, the department said it recorded just 46 violent incidents in February — the lowest amount since at least January 2016. According to KPD, the next lowest month during that period was March 2016, with 51 reported incidents.
The most violent incidents reported in a single month during that span was 123 in May 2017.
Violent crimes include murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery. Nonviolent crimes the department highlighted in its presentation were burglaries, auto theft and larceny.
The reported drop in violent crime has roughly corresponded with the hiring of Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble, a former police chief in Spring Lake, North Carolina, in late September.
At the time of Kimble’s hiring, the city was in the middle of deadliest year in at least 22 years with 22 reported homicides — 18 of which were being investigated as murders.
Since the turn of the new year, the city has had only one reported criminal homicide with a suspect in custody.
On March 28 , Jason Ricardo Baez was charged with murder by a Bell County grand jury in connection to the Feb. 28 shooting death of 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson, of Killeen, in the 900 block of Culp Avenue.
The shooting happened after an altercation between Baez and Roberson, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
In 2017, the city reported seven criminal homicides by March 18.
Apart from criminal homicides, the largest decrease in specific violent crimes were aggravated assaults, which are down almost 50 percent year to date from Jan. 1 to March 18. In 2017, the city reported 103 aggravated assaults from January to mid-March — the city has reported 52 in 2018. Killeen police said robberies were down 35 percent year to date with 40 incidents reported.
One category with an increase in incidents were rapes, with a 16 percent jump. The department said 29 rapes were reported by mid-March.
For non-violent crime, vehicle thefts were down 58 percent with 59 incidents reported. Burglaries were down 22 percent, with 207 incidents reported. Larcenies were up slightly with 467 reported incidents — a 0.86 percent increase year to date.
The department reported a total of 270 nonviolent incidents in February, the third lowest month since January 2016. The month with the lowest number of reported incidents was February 2016, with 261 reported incidents. The highest month was December 2016, with 407 incidents.
In December 2017, the city of Killeen announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs to create a crime reduction strategy by examining the city’s crime environment, evaluating response methods and developing proactive approaches to achieve results. The study is currently ongoing.
To see a copy of the presentation, visit www.killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
In other business Tuesday, the council will receive a briefing on the the city’s relationship with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The district is the city’s sole wholesale provider of drinking water and treats the city’s wastewater.
As part of its longstanding agreement with the district, Killeen ratepayers pay back the district’s operational expenses and debt for new construction. The district is currently constructing a $46.1 million treatment plant on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake that will bring an additional 10 million gallons a day of treated water to Killeen residents.
For the first time in 28 years, the district will be holding an election for two of its board of directors seats May 5. The candidates in the race are incumbents Allen Cloud and Mike Miller and former Killeen City Councilman Richard “Dick” Young.
The council will meet at 5 p.m. today at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue C.
Also Tuesday:
The council will discuss a $68,403 contract with CivicPlus for a redesign of the city’s website and the development of a mobile app. The funds for the wesbite renovations are allocated in the FY 2018 budget.
The council will discuss a new ordinance that would require residential developers to conduct traffic impact analyses for new subdivisions above a certain size. The new ordinance could require developers to pay for improvements to existing infrastructure in “rough proportionality” to the development’s impact on existing roadways.
