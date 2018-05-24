A registered sex offender from Lampasas was convicted in Coryell County on Thursday.
Herbert Franklin Grey, 64, had previously been convicted of molesting two sisters in 2011. In 2015, a third sister came forward about Grey also molesting her.
The girl testified during the trial this week, as did law enforcement and forensic personnel, and 52nd District Judge Trent Farrell, who had interviewed the third sister in 2015.
Grey will be sentenced by Senior Judge Bob McGregor Friday at 9 a.m.
