A Coryell County judge on Friday sentenced a Lampasas man to spend 20 years in prison and pay a $5,000 fine after his conviction on Thursday for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court officials.
It took a jury around three and a half hours to find Herbert Franklin Grey, 64, guilty, according to Dustin H. Boyd, Coryell County District Attorney, in a press release on Friday.
Grey already was a registered sex offender after molesting two children in 2010, according to the release.
On Thursday Grey was convicted of raping a third girl who was in first grade at the time the assaults began, according to the DA.
“The trial was the culmination of the investigation into the victim’s outcry,” Boyd said in the release.
He said the jury heard testimony from the victim, 52nd District Judge Trent Farrell, law enforcement personnel, two forensic interviewers and a sexual assault nurse examiner, as well as the defendant.
Senior Judge Bob McGregor heard the case and sentenced Grey.
