A former seventh-grade Lampasas Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday after police say she provided alcohol to minors.
Christie Miller resigned from her position that day and was arrested by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation days before, according to Lampasas ISD Superintendent Chane Rascoe.
Rascoe said the district received notification Monday concerning the issue, then began working with the sheriff’s department immediately. Miller was placed on paid administrative leave, according to district policy, before she resigned.
The Lampasas sheriff’s office did not provide comment on the investigation.
