A Lampasas middle school student remains in custody after being arrested this week and accused of making threatening messages on social media, according to the school district.
The Lampasas Police Department and county sheriff's office informed the school district of the messages, according to an official statement on the LISD Facebook page. Authorities took immediate action investigating the report and have “taken the appropriate action to address the issue,” district officials said.
“We commend our Police and Sheriff’s Departments for their hard work and effort dealing with this issue and all they do to help keep our schools and community safe,” officials said.
What exactly the middle school student allegedly threatened has not been released.
No further information was released on the suspect.
