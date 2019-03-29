A Lampasas man is facing multiple charges after injuring a police officer who was trying to arrest him earlier this week, officials said.
Dustin Arthur Meier, 32, is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence, resisting arrest, assault causing bodily injury to public servant, no white light on bicycle, and failure to bicycle on right side of road. The incident happened in the 100 block of South Broad Street around 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to police records.
“Our nighttime patrol made a traffic stop on a bicyclist who was riding on the wrong side of the road without a white light,” said Lt. Chuck Montgomery with the Lampasas Police Department. “It should have been a simple contact, but he became uncooperative and refused to provide information to us.”
He said after officers tried to arrest Meier, he resisted arrest and an officer deployed a Taser to gain control of him.
One officer sustained an injury to his shoulder. “He is OK, he’s still at work,” Montgomery said. “It wasn’t an incapacitating injury.”
Prior to the traffic stop, other officers had responded to a separate call related to Meier.
“He’s alleged to have assaulted a woman, leading to the assault causing bodily injury, family violence charge,” Montgomery said.
