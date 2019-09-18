CRIME graphic

One man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the street in front of his Kempner home Monday night, according to a news release issued by the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.

Vance Helzer, 24, was pronounced dead by Lampasas County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman around 11:23 p.m. after Acadian EMS provided life-saving treatment but was unable to resuscitate Helzer.

