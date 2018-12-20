Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
A burglary of a habitation-no forced entry was reported at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Edgefield Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.
An aggravated assault with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 54th Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Libra Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 46th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 40th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Brushy Creek Drive.
An assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of Birmingham Circle.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces was reported at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
A theft from a person was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Rose Quartz Drive.
Silent or abusive calls to 911 were reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Florence Road.
An assault by strangulation was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harker Heights
A theft of a firearm was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft of property was reported at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made on three warrants at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made on warrants at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported and an arrest was made for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Old Copperas Cove Road.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 11th Street.
An assault by contact-family violence was reported at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An arrest was made for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday.
An accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Business Highway 190 and Georgetown Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An arrest on a warrant for expired registration was made at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made for failure to identify as fugitive from justice, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, and assisting other agencies on warrants for possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
An assault with bodily injury and assault by contact-family violence was reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
Lampasas
A reckless driver was reported at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday on North Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for driving while license invalid and possession of marijuana was made at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue G.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Second Street.
Harassment was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
A theft was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Shots fired was reported at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
