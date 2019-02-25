The search continues for three children law enforcement officials say were kidnapped by their parents during a supervised visit Thursday. No new information is available in the case at this time, according to the Killeen Police Department.
The parents - who no longer had official custody of the children - reportedly kidnapped their children from the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway during a supervised visit, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
Police said the parents and children left the area in a gold and black SUV with Texas license plate: LDC1235.
Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit, were told that the children were removed from the parents’ custody and placed with Child Protective Services due to a history of family violence, according to police.
It is believed that the suspects have left the Killeen area, however, police did not say where they might be.
The victims are identified as 11-year-old Hunter Gilseth, white male, 9-year-old Dylan Gilseth, white male, and 4-year-old Levi Gilseth, white male.
The suspects are identified as 32-year-old Jeffrey Gilseth, a white male with brown hair and green eyes, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 250 pounds and 32-year-old Maria Gilseth, a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds.
“This case has been reviewed with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and warrants have been issued for the arrest of both parents in relation to this abduction,” the release read. “KPD has been working with the United State Marshal’s Service to locate the suspects and children.”
The suspects have known ties to Lampasas, Coleman and Alaksa, according to the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said their current residence is in Brady.
Jeffrey Gilseth is considered to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office warns. Those who encounter him are urged to not to approach him and immediately call 911.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the persons responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
