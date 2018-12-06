BELTON — Attorneys batted several motions back and forth Thursday afternoon in continuation of a series of pre-trial status hearings in the capital murder case of a Killeen man accused of killing a detective in 2014.
A Bell County grand jury re-indicted Marvin Louis Guy, 53, on a capital murder charge on Nov. 14.
"The case was re-indicted, and there could be any number of reasons for that," said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, after the hearing.
At the hearing on Thursday, Guy's defense attorney, Carlos Garcia, expressed several concerns.
"The issue is the under-representation of African-Americans in the grand jury pool," Garcia said.
27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt said he had issued the new indictment because of those grand jury issues.
Attorneys in the case have been under a gag order issued by Gauntt since September 2015.
Guy, in a wheelchair with a wrist bandaged during Thursday's hearing, is in the Bell County Jail on a $5.5 million bond on five capital felonies: three first-degree felony charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and two capital felony charges of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting Charles "Chuck" Dinwiddie on May 9, 2014, when officers tried to serve a no-knock warrant at Guy's home on Circle M Drive in Killeen at 5 in the morning.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Garcia also expressed concern that one of the capital murder charges had not been dismissed by the court yet.
More pre-trial status hearings to tackle "suppression issues" are expected in December and January before a trial can begin.
Earlier this year, attorneys in the case decided that two jury panels will be considered on Feb. 26 and 27, followed by individual jury interviews in March. It's unclear if that timeline is still on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.