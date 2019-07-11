Killeen
Indecent exposure was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 3:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Huntsman Circle.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Stewart.
Theft of a bicycle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Walking in a roadway when a sidewalk was provided was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Illinois.
Shoplifting was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Evading arrest was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South 15th Street and Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Sublett Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest was made at 9:19 a.m. Wednesday for multiple Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants in the 2500 block of South FM 116.
Assisting another agency was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Reckless damage was reported at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Fraud was reported at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue D.
Attempted burglary was reported at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Coy Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of assault on a public servant, assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An arrest was made at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of tampering or fabricating evidence and possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest was made at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday on multiple Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Alberta.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Trail.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on outstanding Harker Heights city warrants in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 3:11 a.m. Thursday on outstanding Harker Heights city warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
A missing person was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of US Highway 281.
Child endangerment was reported at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of US Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway. One person was transported to the hospital.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
