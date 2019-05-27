Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An arrest warrant was made at noon Saturday on the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
A public intoxication was reported at 12:25 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of Stewart Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Avenue D.
An altered license plate was reported at 9:06 p.m. on the East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A deadly conduct was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Marlin Drive.
An arrest warrant was made at 11:10 p.m. Saturday on Jennifer Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No report was available from Harker Heights Police Department on Monday.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 1:44 a.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:49 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 8:34 a.m. on the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 10:39 a.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Mattie Drive.
A theft was made at 4:21 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:59 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
A noise complaint was made at 10:40 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Table Rock Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:36 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of West Avenue C.
A theft was reported at 2:05 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:38 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Monique Brand
