Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:35 a.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway. A theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Alpine Street.
A warrant was conducted at 6:58 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Second Street and Sprott.
A burglary of a habitat was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Dugger Circle.
A public intoxication was reported at 8:53 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Gray Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 11:23 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An assualt was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Pinewood Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:17 a.m. Thursday on the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 1:51 a.m. Thursday on the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 7:52 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 7:49 a.m. Thursday on the 500 block RGIII Boulevard.
A report of a pool/game room license being required was made at 8:46 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
A report of a pool/game room license being required was made at 8:48 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:37 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor possession of tobacco was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of 25th Street.
An accident was reported at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Margaret Leet Street and Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:03 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:47 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Fifth Street.
An arrest was made at 11:11 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:47 a.m Thursday on the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious act was reported at 4:28 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of East Third Street.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:05 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday on the 900 block of S Broad Street.
An assault was reported at 11:00 a.m. Thursday on the 900 block of E Fourth St.
Harassment was reported at 11:02 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of South Hwy 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:07 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:53 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of West Second Street.
A theft was reported at 6:16 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of S Pecan Street.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:37 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:42 p.m. Thursday on Country Road 4126.
Harassment was reported at 7:47 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of West Second Street.
A suspicious act was reported at 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East First Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:56 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
