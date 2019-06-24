Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Edgefield Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:57 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Mulford Street.
A city warrant was reported at 7:06 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Continental Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
A stolen vehicle recovery was reported at 10:05 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Rocky Lane.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dickens Drive.
Failure to identify was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Family Dollar in the 400 block of West Rancier Street.
A city warrant was reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Adams Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Liberty Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 2:16 a.m. Sunday for suspected driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
An arrest was made at 3 a.m. Sunday for suspected driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A welfare concern, criminal mischief and found property were reported at 11:27 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest was made at 12:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of assault with bodily injury in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Theft was reported at 1:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
An accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle were reported at 3:28 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Yucca Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An animal bite was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday on Locust Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue F.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:15 p.m. Sunday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant in the 2500 block of East Business U.S. Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dream Catcher Drive.
Harker Heights
Forgery was reported at 3:22 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made at 9:09 p.m. Saturday for Harker Heights city warrants in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 2:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday on North Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 9:52 p.m. Sunday on charges of passing certain vehicles and driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
Compiled by
Hunter King
