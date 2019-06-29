Killeen
A city warrant was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 1:07 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Florence Road and Southside Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 3:54 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Eighth Street.
Prostitution was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South FM 116.
An arrest was made at 12:30 a.m. Friday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of South FM 116.
Assault with bodily and assault by contact were both reported at 7:03 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:03 a.m. Friday for multiple Copperas Cove Municipal court warrants in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue.
An arrest was made at 7:54 a.m. Friday for suspicion of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Nauert Street.
Theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
An accident was reported at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Preakness Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:09 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
An open investigation was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Judy Lane.
Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 7:12 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Nathan Lane.
An arrest was made at 7:46 p.m. Friday for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court Warrant in the 1300 block of Nathan Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:27 p.m. Friday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 4:33 a.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 8:01 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Howe Street. One person was transported to the hospital.
An accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:53 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:05 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North McLean Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:19 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:04 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:58 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Hunter King
