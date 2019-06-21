Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of White Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Green Avenue and North Gray Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Redondo Drive.
Burglary of motor vehicle parts was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Lake Shopping Plaza.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:10 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Transit Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 7:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Fourth Street.
Fictitious license plates were reported at 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Second Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:29 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue D on charges of resisting arrest, search or transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest or detention, probation violation of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and failure to appear at a child support hearing
Fraud was reported at 11:13 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Robertstown Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:19 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 11:36 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Theft was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:04 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:20 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:27 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
Found property was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Vernice Drive.
Harker Heights
Sexual assault was reported at 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest was made for an invalid license at 12:22 p.m. Thursday around Crowfoot Drive and Mountain Lion Road.
Found property was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Knights Way.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:44 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
A warrant service report was filed at 2:34 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 4:27 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest was made for Lampasas County warrants at 11:16 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Third Street and South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:52 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Gillen Court.
Loud music was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
