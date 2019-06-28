Killeen
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Illinois Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:53 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Theft from a person was reported at 5:42 a.m. Thursday at Henderson’s Family Restaurant in Killeen.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Attas Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Tracy Ann Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Attas Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A stolen vehicle was recovered at 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Old FM 440.
Possession or use of a criminal instrument was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of WS Young Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday at the Lakeview Apartments in Killeen.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to identify a fugitive was reported at 9:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Duncan Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:18 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:19 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:31 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported 9:24 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
An open investigation was reported at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:15 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of marijuana in the 400 block of Windmill Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:19 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Avenue D and South Main Street.
General information was reported at 12:23 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:49 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Theft was reported at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:34 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 11:44 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Mesquite Branch.
Assault was reported at 3:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A runaway was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A terroristic threat of a family or household was reported at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Injury to the elderly was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East FM 2410.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:17 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:32 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 11:11 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:58 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:48 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Hunter King
