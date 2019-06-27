Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Meadow Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Garrett Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dugger Circle.
Public intoxication was reported at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Fourth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ridgemont Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday at a Killeen H-E-B.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hoover Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of not paying child support in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue D.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
Seventy-two hour parking was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sherry Lane.
Theft was reported at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
An accident was reported at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Second Street and Robertson Avenue.
General information was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Northington Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of College Street.
An arrest was made at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on a Lampasas Police Department warrant with suspicion of sexual assault in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Hunter King
