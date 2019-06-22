Killeen
A theft misdemeanor was reported at midnight Friday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant was reported at 9:20 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday at an incomplete address.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Blake Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 4:10 p.m. Friday at an incomplete address.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An open investigation was reported at 12:51 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Indian Camp Trail.
An arrest was made on charges of evading arrest and duty on striking a fixture or highway landscaping at 12:55 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Indian Camp Trail.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:43 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An accident was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North First Street and Lutheran Church Road.
Burglary of a building was reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Grimes Crossing Road.
Fraud was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Jacob Street.
Theft was reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:44 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Seventh Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1:07 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
An accident was reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
General information was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
An accident was reported at 3:12 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Robertson Avenue and South Main Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Sexual assault was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 7 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving with an invalid license in the 300 block of RGIII Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 7:51 p.m. Friday on a warrant for criminal trespass in the 500 block of North First Street.
An arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Friday for multiple Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:11 a.m. Friday for charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of West Avenue C and Willis Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:35 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:31 a.m Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:16 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North US Highway 281.
An arrest was made at 12:16 p.m. Friday for a Copperas Cove Police Department warrant in the 500 block of South Western Street.
An accident was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Supple Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:37 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Expressway.
Assault was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue J.
Theft was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday in WM Brook Park.
