Various agencies completed Wednesday the first day of “Technology Related Crimes Against Children” — at conference at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen that concludes Thursday.
National Center of Missing & Exploited Children Texas Regional Office facilitated the two-day conference. The training program is intended to assist people who work with sexually exploited and trafficked children.
The center is a private, nonprofit organization that provides training, technical assistance and resources to law enforcement personnel and others who investigate crimes against children with an emphasis on sexual exploitation.
“When these cases come to our office, we have to determine whether the person in that image was actually a child the date that the photo was taken ... We have amazing partnerships with a lot of tech companies that help us get better at this,” said Tori Walker. an outreach manager with the center.
The nonprofit provides safety education to children, families and schools with programs such as NetSmartz Workshops.
NetSmartz is a free age-appropriate resource for parents, educators and law enforcement. NetSmartzKids (ages 5-10), NZTeens (Ages 8-12) and Real-Life Stories (ages 11-17) cover online issues ranging from online privacy to cyberbullying. NetSmartz.org helps children become responsible digital citizens.
“We are getting reports as young as third grade sexting. Third grade,” Walker said.
Walker’s overview was followed by “Governor Abbot’s Response to Child Sex Trafficking” by Alan Schonborn and Debbie Solcher.
“We want to treat survivors as victims and not perpetrators. We don’t want to see victims arrested for prostitution,” Solcher said.
Due to lack of shelters for sex trafficked victims, some children are placed in juvenile detention centers to protect them from further exploitation. The facility provides protection, but the environment makes children feel revictimized. Officials are working toward identifying victims to help them recover.
Sgt. Gary Marquis, with the Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit, discussed child exploitation investigations. Due to explicit content, Marquis gave attendees an opportunity to excuse themselves from the remainder of the first day of training.
He used sanitized photos and videos to explain how perpetrators create content from closed sexual exploitation cases.
According to Marquis, predators have used social media engines, the “dark net,” and cloud storage services to share and distribute sexually explicit photos of children. Thanks to cyber tip lines, law enforcement officials can apprehend predators using these resources, officials said.
Throughout the presentation, Marquis reminded attendees that child exploitation cases are not simple. They are very complex. Agencies throughout the nations are joining together to identify, recover and heal children.
