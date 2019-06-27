A lockdown at Harker Heights High School was lifted as of 1:32 p.m., according to Killeen Independent School's Facebook page.
Killeen High and Harker Heights High parents were informed by Harker Heights Police Department that an incident occurred close in proximity to Harker Heights High School, according to KISD.
Students will be allowed to exit through the North Side of the Harker Height High School campus. All students and staff remain safe.
KISD has not said what caused the lockdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.