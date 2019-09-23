CRIME graphic

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.: Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the lockdown occurred after police were notified of a man possibly in possession of a weapon in the area around Palo Alto Middle School.

"At approximately 7:31 a.m., officers received a 911 call in reference to an armed subject in the area of Clairidge Avenue and Granite Drive," Miramontez said. "Officers responded to the area along with officers with the Killeen ISD Police Department and were advised a black male was observed brandishing a weapon."

