Duran Jermon Carradine

A Louisiana man was indicted on Wednesday after police said he sexually assaulted two girls and later escaped from custody during a visit to the hospital in August.

Duran Jermon Carradine, 28, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $305,000. He was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child by contact and one third-degree felony charge of escaping while in custody. Carradine is also facing a state jail felony possession charge and a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records.

