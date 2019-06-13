A man, Quinshawn Leamar Cash, was arraigned Monday on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony in Killeen.
On March 28, 2019, the Killeen Police Department went to an apartment in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue in reference to a violent domestic, according to the affidavit.
A KPD officer said the victim told him Cash came into the apartment via a window and pointed a semiautomatic handgun at her face when she hid in a closet. Cash demanded an iPad cord, according to the affidavit.
Another KPD officer said the victim’s daughter told him that she saw Cash in the apartment with the gun and yelled at him to leave. The affiant said Cash admitted to breaking the window but denied having a gun, according to the affidavit.
Fort Hood Military Police pulled Cash over on Fort Hood on April 18, 2019, and an investigator said he was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.
Cash’s bail has been set at $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
