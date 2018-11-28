One man was arraigned Wednesday after he was accused of robbing a Killeen cab driver at gunpoint in April.
Khadir Malik Cranford was arraigned on a charge of aggravated robbery.
According to the arrest affidavit, a cab driver was dispatched to a location in Killeen for a pick up April 17. When the driver arrived, a man approached the cab while brandishing a gun and threatened to kill the driver unless he handed over his money and cellphone, according to the affidavit. The driver said he complied and handed over the items.
Officers were able to trace the call that requested a cab to a phone number used by Cranford. According to the affidavit, when officers prepared a photo lineup of suspect, the cab driver identified Cranford as the man who robbed him with a gun.
Cranford was arraigned on a $100,000 bond.
Also arraigned Wednesday was:
Pablo Alexander Mayedo on a charge of burglary of a building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.