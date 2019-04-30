Matthew Russell Freeman, 20, is facing a charge of theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony, after police said he embezzled money from a Cove nonprofit. Freeman, who was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury last week, was not listed in the Coryell County Jail as of Tuesday morning.
Police allege that Freeman used a checkbook to steal more than $11,100 from a Cove nonprofit civic organization.
On June 27, 2018, Cove police met with the former president of the Morning Exchange Club, who stated that “members of the club noticed their checks weren’t clearing with the Exchange Club,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Freeman, the club’s treasurer, did not give the former president a “satisfactory answer” after he asked questions about the issue, police said.
The club’s former president reviewed bank records and noticed checks written out to Freeman that had been signed by Freeman, according to the affidavit. “The checks were apparently for reimbursement, however, Matthew (Freeman) never provided receipts justifying the funds,” police said.
A Cove detective reviewed the bank records, which he said showed the checks totaled more than $11,100, according to the affidavit. Police said Freeman admitted, when interviewed on October 16, 2018, to writing the checks to himself and stealing the money “because he needed the money,” police said.
