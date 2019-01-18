A unnamed man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he tried to cash fraudulent checks at a Harker Heights bank.
Heights police were sent to Extraco Bank on report of the fraud, but the man departed the bank just prior to police arrival, according to a statement released by Public Information Officer Lt. Steve Miller. Police were able to locate the suspect and chased him on foot in a nearby neighborhood as he attempted to escape arrest.
Miller said the man jumped into the backyard of a home, where he was confronted by the homeowner, who had a firearm and attempted to shoot the man, but missed.
The man was eventually cornered and arrested in the 2400 block of Caroline Court.
He was transported and is being held at the Harker Heights Police Department pending further investigation and arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.