One man was in Bell County Jail Thursday after allegedly impersonating a police officer during a robbery.
Angelo Vincent Gugino, 28, was arraigned on charges of robbery and impersonating a public servant in Killeen.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a call in the 1000 block of Root Avenue in Killeen at approximately 10:45 p.m. on March 25.
When they arrived, the person who said he was robbed gave police a description of the robber, later identified as Gugino. The man said the robber approached him in the parking lot and displayed what purported to be an identification card in a folding wallet similar to what law enforcement uses.
The man was instructed to sit and Gugino told him he was under arrest for unknown various offenses. Gugino then instructed the man to place his hands on the victim’s vehicle before removing the man’s property from his pockets, including the key for the man’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
At one point, Gugino struck the man in the right eye with a closed fist before driving off in the victim’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Three days later, on March 28, police responded to a forgery in progress call reported in the 200 block of East Hallmark in Killeen. The call included a description of the suspect, according to the affidavit.
When police officers arrived, Gugino was located outside a nearby apartment with a vehicle that fit the description from the March 25 robbery parked nearby spray painted a new color and the vehicle key fob in a small pack around his chest, according to the affidavit.
Gugino matched the description provided by the victim on March 25 and officers contacted the man, who positively identified Gugino as the person who robbed him while impersonating a peace officer, according to the affidavit.
Gugino is being held on a $100,000 bail on the robbery charge and another $50,000 bail on the impersonating a public servant charge.
Also arraigned Monday in unrelated cases were:
Samuel James Carter on a charge of aggravated assault with threat of bodily injury
Jamie Demond Bailey on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Eleazer Flores-Santiago on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with less than 1 gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.